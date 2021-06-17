Brothers arrested after Roanoke Rapids police find stolen gun, drugs in car

Drugs and guns seized by Roanoke Rapids police on June 16, 2021. (Courtesy of the Roanoke Rapids PD)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Officers responding to a call about a person trying to sell stolen goods to a pawn shop ended up arresting two brothers for having a stolen gun and thousands of dollars worth of drugs, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Police said they responded to Big Time Pawn around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after a report of someone trying to pawn property stolen from the Northampton County area.

While standing by with two suspects, one of the officers noticed a handgun around the floorboard on the driver’s side of a suspect’s car. While retrieving the gun, the officer was “overwhelmed with the smell of marijuana,” according to a news release from Chief Bobby Martin.

The weapon was checked. Police determined it was stolen from Roanoke Rapids and placed the driver, 39-year-old Danny Gray, under arrest, the release said.

Police then searched the vehicle. A second handgun was found under the passenger seat, so officers arrested the passenger, 38-year-old Wade Gray.

A search yielded: 102 grams of marijuana, 33.6 grams of crack cocaine, 25.5 grams of powder cocaine, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, and the two guns.

Danny Gray was charged with: possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II drug, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and obtaining property by false pretense. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Wade Gray was charged with: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Both are due in court on June 22.