Brothers raise thousands to help Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s Backpack Buddies

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Thousands of students will head back to school next week, and the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is working hard to make sure that none of them go back to school hungry.

Two brothers decided to join in and have raised thousands of dollars to help their fellow students get the meals they need.

William and Alexander Winslow have raised nearly 63,000 dollars to help programs like Backpack Buddies.

They’ve also helped collect about 55,000 pounds of food that’s helping to supply means for children in our community on weekends.

CBS 17’s Jamiese Price spoke with the boys about what sparked their desire to help others.

If you want to join William and Alexander help local kids in need, you can click here to donate.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now