Brunswick County restaurant significantly damaged by fire

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – A fire early Tuesday morning caused significant damage to a Supply restaurant.

Crews from the Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to Ginny’s Chicken House, located at 3258 Holden Beach Road near Holden Beach, around 3:20 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire on the front deck of the restaurant, according to Chief Douglas Todd.

“Responding crews brought the fire under control within six minutes,” Todd said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. Its cause is under investigation by the Brunswick County Fire Marshall’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Owner Virginia Craig said investigators have ruled out arson and believe the fire may have been the result of discarded cigarette on the front deck.

Firefighters from Civietown, and Supply Fire Departments and units from Brunswick County EMS responded to the scene to assist.

