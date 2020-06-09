Burglar who targeted several pancake houses is arrested, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The man who was wanted in a series of pancake house burglaries was arrested over the weekend, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

Kristoffer Douglas Wright, 43, was arrested Saturday and then booked into J. Reuben Long detention center on Monday.

He has been charged with four counts of second degree burglary, one count of safe-cracking and one count of third degree burglary, according to police.

Wright has previously been listed as either a suspect or “other involved” in six pancake house break-ins. He is awaiting trial.

The burglaries took place between May 20 and June 4.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours, taking an undisclosed amount of cash from registers at several locations.

