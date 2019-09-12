Burglary suspect killed while breaking into home, Cumberland County deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old burglary suspect was shot and killed as he attempted to burglarize a Cumberland County home Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Snowhill Road where they made contact with a 46-year-old who said two suspects broke into his home.

The 46-year-old was shot during the break-in but returned fire and killed 23-year-old Henry Miller, the sheriff’s office said.

The second suspect left the scene in a car, possibly a white sedan.

If anyone has information about this incident please contact the Homicide Unit at 910-321-6592.

