Burned body found in ditch on side of SC road

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a burned body was found on the side of the road in the Richburg area of Chester County Friday morning.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. when someone spotted what appeared to be a body in a ditch on the side of Lizzie Melton Road near Old Richburg Road and Interstate 77. Deputies quickly responded to the scene and confirmed it was a burned human body.

Old Richburg Rd was then closed near the intersection with Lizzie Melton Road so crews could process the scene.

There is no word on the possible identity of the victim.

SLED was also called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the case should call their local law enforcement office immediately.

