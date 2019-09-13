Bus driver holds hand of crying child on first day of school

(CNN) — We’ve all had first-day-of-school jitters. For a four-year-old boy in Wisconsin, his bus driver was there to literally hold his hand.
Above, take a look at a picture captured by Axel’s mom, Amy Johnson.
Johnson wanted to mark the big day with a photo, but when Axel got on the bus, he started to cry.
That’s when the bus driver, Isabel Lane, pointed to a seat right behind her and said “Buddy, you got this and will have so much fun.”
Then, she stuck her hand behind her seat and he grabbed on.
By the time they got to the end of the road, he stopped crying.
Now, he loves going to school.
