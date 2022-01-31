Calls for changes on Franklin Street after car door critically injures Chapel Hill bicyclist

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police continue to investigate a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital after officers said he was hit by an opening car door last week on West Franklin Street.

The crash is prompting renewed calls for changes in the interest of bicycle safety.

Police said the crash happened mid-day Jan. 25 as the bicyclist traveled west on Franklin Street. According to police, the bicyclist went to UNC Health with life-threatening injuries.

Chapel Hill police did not have an update on the victim’s condition Monday

Kurt Stolka was riding through downtown Chapel Hill on his bike when he saw the aftermath of the crash last week, and said his heart sank when he saw the injured victim was a bicyclist.

“It was so frustrating to see that,” he said, calling for safety improvements along the corridor. “We’re just trying to get some more action and immediacy.”

The concerns come as the Town of Chapel Hill explores changes to portions of Franklin Street, to potentially include new bicycle lanes.

Since late 2021, town leaders have been studying what it would take for the town to take over maintenance of the downtown portion of the road, which would give the town more decision-making authority on the street.

During a work session on Jan. 5, town leaders discussed – among other changes – potential options for adding bicycle lanes – which could be added regardless of whether the town moves forward with taking over the stretch of Franklin.

Councilmember Michael Parker spoke about the need for bicycle safety improvements.

“Clearly, Franklin Street can be a challenge at times,” Parker said during the work session.

The road, currently controlled by NCDOT, is slated for re-paving later this year, at which point changes – including bike lanes – could be made.

Bottom line, John Rees, president of the Bicycle Alliance of Chapel Hill, told CBS 17 he hopes the recent crash , which he said left him “distraught,” sparks immediate action.

“The town has had plans that date back a decade,” Rees said. “We need to stop planning and start acting.”

North Carolina remains one of the few states to not have a “dooring” law that requires a person opening a car door to make sure it is safe to do so.

CBS 17 reached out to the Town of Chapel Hill for a comment Monday evening but town officials were not immediately available for comment.