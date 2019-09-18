Camp Lejeune service member, woman charged with LSD trafficking

Andrew Christian Gray (left) and Allison Alexia Seely. (Courtesy of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office via WNCT)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County and federal agencies have arrested a Camp Lejeune service member and a Jacksonville woman on multiple drug charges after a two-month investigation.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, members of the OCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Naval Criminal Investigative Service recently concluded a joint operation involving people who are accused of distributing LSD to active duty military members and civilians in Onslow County.

On Sept. 16, officers arrested Allison Alexia Seely, 19, and Andrew Christian Gray, 23. Both are residents of Raintree Circle in Jacksonville.

Seely was arrested at her home. Gray was arrested at his military unit aboard Camp Lejeune.

Gray was charged with:

Felony trafficking in LSD by sale

Felony trafficking in LSD by deliver

Felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture

Felony trafficking in LSD by possession

Gray is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $404,000.Felony Trafficking in LSD by Sale

Seely is charged with:

Felony trafficking in LSD by deliver

Felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture

Felony trafficking in LSD by possession

2 counts felony conspire to traffic LSD

2 counts to sell schedule I controlled substance

2 counts conspire to deliver schedule I controlled substance

2 counts felony sell schedule I controlled substance

Seely is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $452,000.

Gray and Seely are scheduled to have their first court appearance on Tuesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now