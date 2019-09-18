Camp Lejeune service member, woman charged with LSD trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County and federal agencies have arrested a Camp Lejeune service member and a Jacksonville woman on multiple drug charges after a two-month investigation.
According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, members of the OCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Naval Criminal Investigative Service recently concluded a joint operation involving people who are accused of distributing LSD to active duty military members and civilians in Onslow County.
On Sept. 16, officers arrested Allison Alexia Seely, 19, and Andrew Christian Gray, 23. Both are residents of Raintree Circle in Jacksonville.
Seely was arrested at her home. Gray was arrested at his military unit aboard Camp Lejeune.
Gray was charged with:
- Felony trafficking in LSD by sale
- Felony trafficking in LSD by deliver
- Felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture
- Felony trafficking in LSD by possession
Gray is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $404,000.
Seely is charged with:
- Felony trafficking in LSD by deliver
- Felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture
- Felony trafficking in LSD by possession
- 2 counts felony conspire to traffic LSD
- 2 counts to sell schedule I controlled substance
- 2 counts conspire to deliver schedule I controlled substance
- 2 counts felony sell schedule I controlled substance
Seely is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $452,000.
Gray and Seely are scheduled to have their first court appearance on Tuesday.
