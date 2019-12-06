Can you help? Missing South Carolina teen suffers from impairment

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is seeking help to locate a missing Florence County teenager.

Clarence Vashon McDowell, 17, of Woods Bay Road, Olanta, was last seen at his residence on Nov. 14. At this time, Investigators do not believe McDowell is in imminent danger, but according to family members suffers from some impairment.

McDowell is described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with little to no hair, brown eyes and several scars on his back and arms.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McDowell is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

