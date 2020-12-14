Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Woman hurt, SUV found ‘hanging over side of bridge’ after hit-and-run in Virginia
Video
Police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing
Video
Norfolk dad dies in Christmas day crash in Georgia caused by drunken driver, authorities say
Video
1 hospitalized after shooting inside ‘GoodFellas’ bar in Jacksonville
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Weather app says Christmas snow, Wes says no
Video
Top Stories
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
Tuesday gets colder before warm, wet start to New Year
Video
Jupiter, Saturn shine close together in December conjunction – when and how you can see it
Video
Strong solar flares mean rare northern lights possible in North Carolina
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Woman hurt, SUV found ‘hanging over side of bridge’ after hit-and-run in Virginia
Video
Top Stories
Police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing
Video
Top Stories
Norfolk dad dies in Christmas day crash in Georgia caused by drunken driver, authorities say
Video
1 hospitalized after shooting inside ‘GoodFellas’ bar in Jacksonville
Video
Second stimulus check: When to expect a $600 COVID-19 relief payment
Video
Young woman charged after NC deputy injured in hit-and-run
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime
Top Stories
Ayala, Wiggins lead Maryland past No. 6 Wisconsin 70-64
Jared Goff to miss Rams’ season finale after thumb surgery
Rookie of the Year Morant wheeled off with ankle injury
No. 20 Duke’s game against Pitt postponed due to COVID-19
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
News
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:15 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Trending Stories
2 Johnston County hospitals full as COVID-19 patients surge; staffing also impacted
Video
Worsening COVID-19 situation puts North Carolina on White House list
Video
3 armed robberies in 45 minutes in Fayetteville, police seek suspects caught on camera
Video
3 girls, 2 women found dead in home on Christmas Day in Arkansas, officials say
Video
Teen passenger dies in NC crash; drug use and speed suspected, police say
Video
1 injured in shooting in Apex neighborhood, police say
Video
NC nursing homes, long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories