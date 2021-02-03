Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Tennessee was stabbed multiple times during a robbery at the business Tuesday night.

A warrant states the robber, identified as Keenan Cook, walked into La Hacienda on Bell Road in Donelson near Stewarts Ferry Pike around 7 p.m. and ordered a taco. When the owner's wife opened the register, witnesses reported Cook went behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and grabbed cash from the register.