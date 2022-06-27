RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five weeks after an initial alert, the FDA has still not lifted a peanut butter recall.

Jif Peanut Butter products were lifted after concerns of potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA. So far, the CDC reported at least 16 people in a dozen states have fallen ill from salmonella poisoning. They noted the true number of people sick were likely much higher than the number reported.

Two people in North Carolina have reported they were sick from consuming salmonella contaminated items.

According to the CDC, salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Some people can also experience nausea, vomiting or a headache. Symptoms can start anywhere between six hours and six days after exposure and last up to a week.

Salmonella can make your pets sick too. Dog owners should stay away from giving it to their pets- no matter how much they beg. The CDC says dogs can develop diarrhea, fever or vomiting but may not always show illness.

To check if you’re jar of Jif is part of the recall, take a look at the code underneath the expiration date. The first four numbers should fall between 1274 and 2140. The next four digits should read 425.

Jars of Jif peanut butter aren’t the only products to stay away with. Many other food items contain Jif and are part of the recall as well.

Fresh cut fruit snack trays sold in grocery stores that contain Jif peanut butter should be discarded. Items from the brand Rich’s manufactured by Albanese Confectionary Group are also part of recall. Albanese Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups were sold in North Carolina and surrounding states. Walmart or Fudgementals brand fudge with peanut butter should also be discarded as those use Jif.

For a full listing of the included items or their UPC codes, click here. The full list includes ice cream, protein powder and baked goods.