Cape Fear Valley Health Nursing Assistant hiring event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health is hosing a hiring event for Nursing Assistants to fill positions in Critical Care and Cardiac Service.

The hiring event will take place on August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cape Fear Valley Human Resources, located at 1320 Medical Drive in Fayetteville.

Candidates are advised to arrive dressed in scrubs or professional attire and prepared to interview and meet managers.

Registration must be completed online and you must have at least three copies of your resume.

