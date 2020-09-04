Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial reopen under Phase 2.5

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) – Museums at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial, and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site set to reopen Saturday under North Carolina’s “Safer at Home Phase 2.5” executive order.

On Saturday, September 5, the Visitor Center at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Museum at Wright Brothers National Memorial will reopen.

On Monday, September 7, the Museum of the Sea at Cape Hatteras National Seashore will reopen.

The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park websites and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.