Cape Hatteras National Seashore reports highest June visitation in nearly 20 years

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Hatteras National Seashore saw the most visitors in June in nearly two decades.

The Seashore saw 399,364 visitors in June which is a 4 percent increase over 2019.

Top 5 highest June visits by year:

2002: 410,366

2020: 399,364

1999: 393,401

2018: 389,722

1998: 388,012

“The ease at which it is possible to remain socially distanced on area beaches may have helped contribute to the increased visitation last month,” stated National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. “The Seashore offers 70 miles of undeveloped beaches for visitors to enjoy.”

The Seashore says the visitation estimates come from counting southbound vehicles just north of the Marc Basnight Bridge. A multiplier is then used to estimate the total number of passengers heading south. The estimates are added to the number of passengers going to Ocracoke Island from Cedar Island and Swan Quarter.

The Seashore asks visitors to practice social distancing and wear a mask when that distance can’t be maintained.

Visitor are also asked to check the rip current forecast before going into the water.

North Carolina was in its Phase Two of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic during June.

Phase Two lifted Gov. Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home order, allowing residents to move about the state for more recreational purposes.