Capital beltway toll lanes plan moves ahead with board vote

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A Maryland board has voted to move forward with preliminary work on a multi-billion-dollar plan to replace the aging American Legion Bridge and create toll lanes for Interstate 270 and parts of the beltway next to the nation’s capital.

The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved moving ahead with predevelopment work for the first phase of the plan on a 2-1 vote. The board includes Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

A final construction contract for the public-private partnership would still need to come before the board for final approval.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories