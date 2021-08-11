Capital beltway toll lanes plan moves ahead with board vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A Maryland board has voted to move forward with preliminary work on a multi-billion-dollar plan to replace the aging American Legion Bridge and create toll lanes for Interstate 270 and parts of the beltway next to the nation’s capital.

The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved moving ahead with predevelopment work for the first phase of the plan on a 2-1 vote. The board includes Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

A final construction contract for the public-private partnership would still need to come before the board for final approval.