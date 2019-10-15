Capital Blvd. south closing near downtown Raleigh 4 nights this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh will be closed again at night this week, officials say.

The project for bridges on Capital Boulevard has meant closings in the past near Peace Street — including last week when the road was not reopened in time for morning rush-hour, officials said.

That caused massive traffic problems and a $30,000 fine for Morrisville-based Zachry Construction.

Now, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing Capital Boulevard three nights in a row starting Friday.

The southbound portion will be closed between Johnson Street to Lane Street starting Monday night and the next three nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

“These closures will allow the contractor to complete the installation of sanitary sewer lines beneath the roadway,” NC DOT officials said in a news release.

Drivers will be detoured from southbound Capital Boulevard onto Johnson Street, then south on Harrington Street to Jones Street.

