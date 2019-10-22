Capital Boulevard continuing closures through the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s contractor for the Capital Boulevard bridges project plans to close the southbound lanes of the boulevard from Johnson Street to Lane Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night this week and continue over the weekend from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

These closures will allow the contractor to complete the installation of sanitary sewer lines beneath the roadway, a release said.

Drivers will be detoured from southbound Capital Boulevard onto Johnson Street, then south on Harrington Street to Jones Street.

The outside two lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard between Lane Street and Wade Avenue will also close from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. for water line replacement work.

The closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detour route and pay extra attention while driving through the work zone.

