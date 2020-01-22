As NC battles opioid crisis, health leaders see ‘shift’ in epidemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina tries to combat the opioid crisis, state health leaders say “the epidemic is shifting once more” as they try to implement a long-term strategy.

Kody Kinsley, deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, testified before Congress earlier this month on the impacts federal grant money has had on the state’s efforts to reduce overdose deaths and help people find treatment.

“The most effective strategy, and this has been proven across the nation, has been ubiquitous access to Naloxone,” he said. Naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose.

In 2018, North Carolina saw a drop in unintentional opioid-related deaths for the first time five years. That year, 1,785 people died compared to 1,884 in 2017.

Kinsley says preliminary data from 2019 shows that drop continuing.

“We have preliminary data now for a second year that’s showing that the plateau is continuing to decrease,” he said.

Kinsley said that as North Carolina has tried to address opioids specifically, the state has seen a rise in overdose deaths involving other drugs, such as methamphetamines, being contaminated with fentanyl. He said more than 70 percent of deaths involving meth and benzodiazepines have been attributed to fentanyl contamination, describing it as a “shift” in the epidemic.

“A lot of it is response to what we are cracking down on,” he said. “We are, of course right now, highly focused on opioids because it’s impacted the nation. It’s also where the dollars are. But, our goal has been building a response strategy that will get to the underlying effects of substance use disorder.”

Kinsley said while North Carolina tries to address the opioid crisis, he’s concerned about whether the state can continue to implement its plan as effectively while relying on federal grants.

“Many of them have been in two-year cycles, and it’s really hard to build a lasting strategy around substance use disorder,” he said.

He urges state leaders to support expanding Medicaid. More than six months into this fiscal year, the state still has not finalized a budget, due in part to the disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on whether to authorize expansion.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has made it a key part of his agenda since getting elected. Republicans, including Senate leader Phil Berger, have opposed the idea, questioning whether the federal government would continue to supply the money for expansion. More than 30 other states have chosen to expand Medicaid, with the federal government covering 90 percent of the cost.

“The votes do not exist to pass that. As a practical matter, it’s not an ultimatum. It’s a factual statement,” Berger told reporters last week when the General Assembly reconvened for one day but did not resolve the budget impasse.

Randy Abbott, of Greensboro, lost his daughter Vanessa to a heroin overdose in January 2015.

“January 31st will be five years, and it seems like it’s been five weeks,” he said. Since her death, he’s become an advocate for greater access to treatment and works with families to help them cope with the impacts of the opioid crisis.

“Something that I know is going to help turn the tide here in North Carolina is to close the insurance coverage gap, to expand Medicaid,” he said. “It’s not a matter of money. It’s a matter of humanity.”

