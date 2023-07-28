RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While lawmakers in Raleigh are divided over medical marijuana, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote later this summer whether to allow it for recreational use on tribal land.

The EBCI is already moving forward with a medical cannabis program on the Qualla Boundary in western North Carolina, allowing all adults 21 and over in North Carolina to register for a medical cannabis card with no prescription required.

The tribe’s voters will weigh in on Sept. 7.

The move comes as Republican state lawmakers disagree over whether to legalize medical marijuana statewide. For the second year in a row, the Senate has passed a bill to authorize that. Once again, the House has refused to take it up.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said while he would support it, a majority of House Republicans do not.

He weighed in on the impact of the EBCI moving forward potentially with full legalization.

“I think there’s some issues about how far they can go in terms of recreational. I’ve heard debates among different legal authorities about whether that’s permissible or not,” he said. “Medical use, if it’s properly supervised with medical professionals involved, is OK. But, I think if you go down this road with recreational it’s really problematic.”

The EBCI’s Tribal Council met earlier this month and voted to put the referendum on the ballot. The measure asks voters if they support legalization and whether the council should be required to develop legislation to regulate it.

“If our voters say no, they don’t want adult use, then let’s fly in there and get that medicinal,” said Teresa McCoy, a member of the council. “If they say they do want adult use, then move forward. It’s that simple.”

Another council member, Michael Stamper, questioned whether the tribe was prepared to take that step.

“The immense support to push to get us into a deeper market that we don’t really have the financials to support right now would be overwhelming,” he said.

The pending legislation in Raleigh would legalize marijuana only for people with certain debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer and epilepsy.

Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick), who credits marijuana with helping him to survive cancer, has said North Carolina would have one of the most tightly regulated operations in the country.

Speaker Moore says the House Republicans who oppose the measure have varied concerns. Some worry about addiction. Some question whether there’s enough scientific evidence to support marijuana’s use and some have religious objections.

The group Smart Approaches to Marijuana commended the House for blocking the measure.

“Marijuana isn’t medicine. It’s not approved to treat any illness. So-called medical marijuana is the industry’s way of getting a foothold in a state that they can then use to create an open THC drug market,” said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, in a statement.

Chris Suttle, who has lobbied the legislature to legalize marijuana, is traveling the state to sign people up for the EBCI’s medical program.

“It’s just a question of how long the state wants to wait to continue to lose money to another program before we institute our own,” he said. “We need to show them just how many people are serious about medicinal cannabis in North Carolina.”