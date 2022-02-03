Further changes to NC’s election timeline may come as state Supreme Court weighs gerrymandering case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following this week’s state Supreme Court hearing on the electoral maps Republicans drew, political analysts said Thursday there could be further changes to this year’s election timeline as the court weighs what to do.

The Supreme Court, which is majority Democratic, heard the case Wednesday that various groups brought against Republicans in the General Assembly, accusing them of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in the way they created the new districts for Congress and the General Assembly.

The court’s decision could directly impact how easily candidates in each party win races and which party gains power in Raleigh and Washington.

“It seems likely that the maps are short-lived based on what we heard, potentially,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political analyst at Catawba College who has studied the state’s history of redistricting. “I think that there is the sense of a clear potential divide on the court.”

Bitzer noted it’s difficult to predict what will happen when the justices meet to try to determine what the majority’s decision is, but he pointed to questions and comments some of the Democratic justices made as they questioned attorneys for Republican lawmakers.

Justice Anita Earls (D) brought up constitutional protections people have based on their race and questioned if that should also apply in this case dealing with partisan gerrymandering.

“Why shouldn’t our state Constitution’s equal protection clause also protect people from intentional discrimination on the basis of party affiliation?” she asked.

Attorney Phil Strach, who represents Republican lawmakers, replied, “Race is an immutable characteristic. Partisanship is not.” He also said the equal protection clause gives protection to individual voting rights and “not group rights.”

She also raised a hypothetical scenario where a law was passed where people wouldn’t be allowed to donate as much to Democrats as compared to Republicans, trying to draw a comparison to that violating free speech rights in the way gerrymandered districts would.

“I think that kind of hit the core of what the Democrats would be arguing when it comes to partisanship when it comes to drawing legislative lines,” said Bitzer.

If the court does strike down the maps as being unconstitutional, state law calls for the General Assembly to be given at least two weeks to redraw them.

“I think the courts, if they strike down the map, will be deferential to the legislature to say, here, try a second attempt,” said Bitzer. The court could also appoint a special master to oversee the process.

Under the current schedule, the period for candidates to begin filing to run for office will begin on Feb. 24. The primary election is slated for May 17.

“And, if the Supreme Court wants to take its time and really thoroughly examine these issues, then it’s almost impossible to imagine there’s gonna be a May 17 primary,” said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the conservative John Locke Foundation. With each day that passes, he said, “It’s more and more likely that we’ll see another delay.”

Kokai pointed to questions Chief Justice Paul Newby (R) asked about how the court would come up with directions for the legislature to follow if the maps are struck down.

“What is the constitutional standard that a court can put forward that would help the General Assembly mapmakers draw maps that will be constitutional? And, that’s really the argument from the Republican side that’s been the one that carried the most weight. Republicans have said they didn’t use partisan data. They didn’t gerrymander. No one in the legal community has really bought into that,” Kokai said.