RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican legislative leaders said Thursday they are prepared to authorize pay raises for teachers and state employees even if they can’t resolve the disagreements they have over the broader state budget.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) met Thursday morning in the latest attempt to reach a deal on the state’s two-year spending plan.

The current fiscal year began on July 1 with no new budget in place, which meant no raises.

Speaker Moore said Republicans have agreed on what the raises should be for teachers and state employees, though he would not disclose what those amounts are.

He also said if Republicans continue to be unable to reach an agreement on the state budget, they would vote on so-called “mini budgets” that would include raises and other items that have already been agreed upon by the legislature’s two chambers.

“I believe we’ll reach a budget, but let’s say that we can’t. Then what we can do is we can adopt a mini-budget, which would take into account pay raises, (school) enrollment growth, pay raises, things that aren’t really controversial that need to get done to keep government functioning,” he said Thursday.

The vacancy rate in North Carolina state government jobs climbed from 20.6% last May to 23.1% this May, according to data provided by the N.C. Office of State Human Resources this week. Earlier this year, the state reported more than 5,000 vacant teaching positions.

“The vacancy crisis that we’re experiencing in state government right now just gives it an extra urgency,” said Suzanne Beasley, of the State Employees Association of North Carolina. “I think it’s the unknown that just causes extra anxiety as if there’s not enough anxiety being a state employee these days.”

Earlier this year, the House and Senate proposed different pay packages.

Under the House plan, state workers would get a 7.5% increase over two years on average and teachers would get about 10% on average.

In the Senate’s proposal, teachers would get an average raise of 4.5% over two years, with higher amounts going to teachers early in their careers. State workers would get an average of 5% over two years in the Senate plan.

SEANC has called for state workers to get 5% raises in each of the next two years and a $5,000 retention bonus. The group also has called for retirees to get a 2% cost of living adjustment.

Beasley expressed some concern about the legislature passing mini budgets while leaving some key issues unresolved.

She said, “That is always so incredibly convoluted. But, it also leaves a great amount of doubt just flapping out in the wind. State employees don’t know what’s gonna happen with their state health plan. Is it gonna be funded appropriately?”

Republicans say a key issue is how much to cut the state’s personal income tax rate. The Senate has proposed dropping it incrementally to 2.49% in 2030 from the current 4.75%. House lawmakers have pushed to include “triggers” so that the rate only comes down if the state meets certain revenue targets.

“We continue to inch closer than where we were but we’re not quite there yet,” said Speaker Moore. “We want to make sure that we get it right, that we get this done properly as opposed to getting it done quickly.”

In addition to pay raises, Medicaid expansion is also held up. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it’s taking steps now to be ready to implement expansion on Oct. 1. However, it would still be conditional on the legislature either passing a budget or allowing expansion to begin without a budget by Sept. 1.

Republicans said Thursday they support the agency beginning work to implement expansion but said it must remain tied to the state budget passing.

“And, I’m hopeful that we can meet that deadline, so we can hit ‘go live’ on expansion on Oct. 1, but I don’t want to create any kind of false hope,” said Sen. Berger.

Speaker Moore said he’s scheduled votes for the week of Aug. 6. However, it’s unclear if the budget will be ready at that time. If the legislature voted on the pay raises next month, they could go into effect in September, he said.

The legislature passed mini budgets in 2019 when there was an extended impasse between Republicans and Gov. Roy Cooper (D). The key issues at that time were teacher pay and Medicaid expansion.

Gov. Cooper weighed in on the current year’s budget issues, writing, “It’s clear the long budget impasse is a fight inside the GOP between more tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations (House) or a LOT more tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations (Senate). Why not just middle-class tax cuts, real teacher pay raises & Medicaid expansion?”