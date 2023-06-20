RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill restricting transgender athletes as Republicans also moved forward with separate legislation impacting healthcare for transgender minors.

The Senate is expected to pass the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would block transgender females from competing on women’s sports teams. It would apply to middle and high schools as well as public and private colleges and universities. About 20 other states have enacted similar laws.

The House Health Committee also approved a new proposal Tuesday morning that would prohibit state funds from being used for gender transition procedures for minors and restrict public healthcare facilities, including the UNC system, from performing those procedures.

“It seeks to limit children from potentially life-altering treatments before they are truly able to understand and consent to these interventions,” said Rep. Timothy Reeder (R-Pitt).

The bill would apply to surgical procedures as well as hormone therapies.

Rowan Bilodeau, who is 15 years old, said he began taking testosterone in October 2021. He described that as being “really great” and urged lawmakers not to support the bill.

“I kind of expected things to not be as bad as they were in the 80s and before, but I think that we’re going back,” he said. “We’re gonna start feeling more and more like we’re not welcome here. And, because of that, I think more of us are going to maybe not be here anymore.”

UNC Health recently said that the health system provides “age-appropriate gender-affirming care,” which does not include surgical procedures for minors.

Rep. Maria Cervania (D-Wake) questioned Rep. Reeder about why Republicans have advanced bills this year to support parental rights in education but would restrict parents’ rights when it comes to seeking care for transgender children.

“What’s the differentiating factor of school choice versus healthcare choice of their child be it whatever?” she asked.

Rep. Reeder responded, “When you’re choosing your school it’s not a permanent intervention that surgery might be.”

Lawmakers also heard from Prisha Mosely, who described undergoing gender transition procedures when she was younger and urged lawmakers to support the bill.

“At 18, my healthy breasts were cut off and incinerated. As a result of these healthcare providers’ actions, I have suffered severe and lasting injuries. These injuries are both physical and psychological in nature,” she said. “My body has not developed the way it should have and does not function normally. I’m unable to nurse a child, and I don’t know if I will ever be able to conceive.”

The Senate Health Care Committee will consider a separate bill Wednesday that would ban surgical gender transition procedures for minors.