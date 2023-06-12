RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republicans in the General Assembly are trying again to make changes to the N.C. State Board of Elections ahead of the 2024 election.

Senate Republicans filed a bill Monday that would give the legislature the ability to appoint members to that board, taking that power from the governor. The legislature would also appoint members of county election boards as well.

Because Gov. Roy Cooper is a Democrat, state law calls for a majority of the five-member State Board of Elections to be Democrats.

The new proposal would grow the board to eight members. Republican and Democratic leaders of the legislature would choose those members, leading a 4-4 split between the two parties. Republicans say the bill is one way of addressing some voters’ concerns about elections.

“North Carolinians deserve to have confidence in the election process, and we believe this bill moves us in that direction,” said Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) in announcing the legislation.

The state board would still choose an executive director. If the members are unable to fill the position within 30 days, the legislature would choose instead.

Legislative Republicans have attempted to enact similar changes in the past, but courts overturned them.

Republicans cited what happened during the 2020 election when the board agreed to settle a lawsuit impacting the rules of the election, including for mail-in ballots, after voting had already begun. Legislative leaders said they were shut out of the negotiations to settle that case.

“It would incentivize compromise between members instead of giving members an opening to ram through partisan priorities,” said Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke).

The bill also would give the legislature power to choose members of county election boards. Those boards would shrink in size from five to four and also become evenly split between the two parties.

“I worry that this is something that is being done because they can. They have the supermajority, so they can pass something. The governor can’t really veto it,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina. “And you think and hope that oh well somehow there can be some consensus. We don’t see it often.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) was quick to criticize the proposal.

“Now they want to seize control of the State Board of Elections despite the Supreme Court repeatedly ruling that to be an unconstitutional power grab. The last thing our democracy needs is for our elections to be run by people who want to rig them for partisan gain,” he said in a statement.

While Gov. Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it passes, Republicans could override him.

Despite previous rulings, Sen. Berger said he thinks the outcome could be different this time. Republicans recently won a majority on the state Supreme Court. At the request of the legislature, they recently took up cases impacting elections that had been decided when the court was under Democratic control and reversed those decisions.

In the current polarized political environment, Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham) suggested the proposal would “lead to gridlock on elections boards and empower Republican-led courts to settle disputes.”

In 2018, Republicans put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot to establish a bipartisan board of ethics and elections. Voters rejected it by a margin of 62-38.

Sen. Berger said he had talked to House leaders who indicated support for the changes to the composition of the state board, but they were still in discussions regarding county boards.

The new bill comes as Senate Republicans plan to advance separate legislation this week changing election laws ahead of the 2024 election. A separate bill would make a wide variety of changes including: moving up the deadline for mail-in ballots to Election Day, banning private grant money to help run elections and requiring people who register and vote on the same day during early voting to cast a provisional ballot.