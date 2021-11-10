Gov. Cooper open to signing final NC budget expected next week

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s extended budget negotiations will come to a head next week with the Republican-controlled House and Senate voting on a final spending plan. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he could sign it into law, even though he wouldn’t get everything he wants.

Senate leader Phil Berger’s office and budget-writer Rep. Jason Saine confirmed Wednesday that votes are coming on a two-year government budget.

A statement from Cooper’s office said the plan will contain a number of his priorities, including increased education funding. He said he’ll sign or veto the measure based on what is best for the people of North Carolina.