RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) called Republican legislators’ deal to expand Medicaid “a long time coming” and urged them on Friday to move quickly so the state can begin accessing billions of dollars in federal funding.

After years of opposition to Medicaid expansion, top Republicans last year endorsed the idea but did not agree on a variety of other reforms to healthcare to include along with expansion.

On Thursday, leaders of the House and Senate announced they had resolved key differences after months of negotiations.

“It was a long time coming. But, I think with the people that they saw who would benefit from this, many working North Carolinians, from the hospitals that were beginning to close in rural North Carolina, they knew it was time to act,” said Gov. Cooper. “I think now in the next few weeks as we actually put this into law, it’s going to be important that we take action as quickly as possible.”

Gov. Cooper and other Democrats have pushed state leaders for years to approve Medicaid expansion. With the various federal funding sources that would be available to the state, Cooper said North Carolina is losing about $521 million per month that leaders wait to expand Medicaid.

The move would provide cover to more than half a million people who lack insurance. The majority of them make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid, but not enough to afford subsidized insurance. Enrollment would start in January 2024.

In addition to expanding Medicaid, the Republicans’ agreement also makes reforms to the state’s certificate of need laws, which deal with competition among healthcare providers. Lawmakers said they’re also tying expansion to the state budget passing later this year.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said he believes that’s an appropriate step given that billions of dollars are involved. While Republicans said they’re on track to pass a budget by June, Cooper wants the agreement enacted much sooner.

“It could really hurt our rural hospitals if we don’t make sure we leverage that money,” Cooper said.

Michael Morgan, of Stokes County, has been urging state leaders to take this step for several years. When Morgan was in his 20s, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia while he was a student at Appalachian State University. He lost his insurance and was faced with a life-and-death decision.

“I was considering forgoing treatment and leaving the financial burden off of my family,” he said.

He eventually qualified for Medicaid, which he says saved his life. In the years since then, he’s called for North Carolina to expand Medicaid coverage so that people will not face the choice he did.

“I know most of us look at politics as there’s two sides and they’re never going to work together. But, this is a sign we can really make a move forward that helps humanity,” he said. “This is a big step.”

Some conservatives are opposed to this agreement, including John Locke Foundation President Donald Bryson.

“With a Republican-led General Assembly, it’s the largest expansion of entitlements in state history. So, in that way, it’s very deflating,” he said. “We are behind on supply already. I think that for a lot of our neediest North Carolinians, this may make their healthcare situation worse.”

Bryson added he doesn’t think the regulatory reforms included in the agreement go far enough.

“Just because we’ve covered people under Medicaid doesn’t mean they have access to a doctor. I really feel like if the General Assembly wanted to do this and they wanted to do it appropriately, passing supply-side reforms for healthcare should have been done several years ago,” he said.

After Bryson spoke out about the issue, he tweeted Friday that he’d received “threats of violence.”

“So, I’m glad we’re all reasonable people,” he tweeted.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said the terms of the agreement were still being written into a bill that may not be finished until next week.