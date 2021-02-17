Gov. Cooper says school reopening bill ‘falls short’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is saying a bill moving through the General Assembly “falls short.”

The North Carolina House is likely to vote on a final version of Senate Bill 37 later Wednesday.

The bill would require public schools to offer families the option of in-person learning.

But Cooper has raised concerns over the bill over the last couple weeks.

“Children should be back in the classroom safely and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies.

“This bill currently falls short on both these fronts,” Cooper said.

The bill would give school districts the option of which of the state’s social distancing plans they want to use to reopen.

Cooper and state health officials have only called for middle and high schools to go back in person with six-feet of social distancing.

Republicans who have pushed for this say there needs to be a mandate in place for schools to allow families who want to come back in person to be allowed to do that.

The bill still gives families the choice of remote learning.

Some districts, such as Durham Public Schools, have planned to stay virtual for the rest of the year.

But with this bill, DPS is putting plans together in the event the General Assembly forces them to open.

SB37 bill is likely to pass the House on Wednesday at which point it will be up to Cooper whether to veto it.

Republican state Senators filed SB37 on Feb. 1.

Sens. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell) and Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) are the primary sponsors.

“Our students need to be in school, there’s no question about that. We can get them back into classrooms safely. Students are suffering and parents are watching their children fall behind in their learning, worrying that they’ll never catch up,” Ballard said at the time the bill was filed.