Lt. Gov. Robinson confronts state senator over comments made during Monday’s sessions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A state senator and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) got into a confrontation outside of the chamber after Monday evening’s legislative session, a fellow senator said.

State Sen. Julie Mayfield (D-49) spoke at Monday’s session. In her speech, which was recorded by fellow Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-41), Mayfield stuck up for marginalized communities.

“As elected leaders, we have a responsibility to serve all of our constituents — not just those who look like us, or think like us, or worship at the same church as us,” Mayfield is heard saying in a video recorded by Marcus.

“We are here to serve everyone, even if we may not understand them, and even if they didn’t and never will vote for us. And yes, even if they love differently from us.”

Mayfield also said she stands with the LGBT community in North Carolina.

“Next time, before you’re getting ready to say something on that floor, come and see me,” Robinson told Mayfield. Marcus said she only caught that comment on camera, which she said was the tail end of a confrontation between the two.

My colleague @MayfieldforNC made statements in support of #LGBTQ Equality during session tonight. The Lt Gov was so mad that he berated Sen Mayfield outside the chamber. I caught the tail end of his rant on video. pic.twitter.com/8EuCPYkhwz — Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 29, 2021

When contacted by CBS 17, Robinson said he has no comment on the situation.

“If we want to say something, we will let you know,” he said.

Mayfield didn’t mention Robinson by name, but her comments come after calls for his resignation in October after comments of his about homosexuality and transgenderism made during a church sermon.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

Robinson later posted a video, defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said are in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.” He included explicit images from the third book.

At an Oct. 12 press conference, Robinson said he would not resign, adding that he is “not going to stop until the schools of North Carolina are safe from this kind of filth.”

Robinson also attested that he separates his spiritual beliefs on transsexuality and homosexuality from his work as lieutenant governor.

CBS 17’s Michael Hyland pressed the lieutenant governor: “How can that possibly be? You don’t stop being the lieutenant governor when you walk out the door here. You are who you are, no matter where you’re talking.”

“When I make moves to stifle people’s rights in this state, no matter who they may be, you can come and see me then. Until I make moves to stifle people’s rights in this state the way the governor stifled my right to go to church, come and see me,” Robinson said.