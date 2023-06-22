RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore says the state should repeal the law that allowed a man to sue him this week, claiming the speaker caused the end of the man’s marriage.

Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal in Wake County, sued Moore for alienation of affection, saying Moore had a relationship with Lassiter’s wife Jamie that dates back to 2019.

The lawsuit also contained explosive allegations that Speaker Moore used his position of power to keep Jamie Lassiter, a state employee, in the relationship.

Moore acknowledged being in a relationship with Jamie Lassiter but denied ever abusing his authority. Jamie Lassiter also has issued a statement about the lawsuit, calling it “outrageous and defamatory.”

Moore, who is divorced, said it was his understanding the Lassiters were separated. Scott Lassiter’s attorney, Alicia Journey, said the couple did not separate until Jan. 11 of this year. She also pointed to pictures Scott Lassiter posted on social media as recently as December of himself and his wife together at events in Wake County.

“It’s somebody trying to get money from me. That’s generally why folks file lawsuits,” said Moore.

Speaker Moore said he plans to file a countersuit against Scott Lassiter and also said he believes the state’s alienation of affection law should be eliminated. North Carolina is one of only a few states where such a law exists.

“As someone who is now the victim of this lawsuit, absolutely. I think we should repeal it,” he said.

It’s been several years since there was any attempt in the legislature to do away with the alienation of affection law. No legislation to eliminate has been filed during the current legislative session.

“Many argue it’s an antiquated law. I think it’s a law that could be very much abused and is being abused in this case,” said Moore.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) declined this week to weigh in on the specifics of Moore’s case, but he did say he disagrees with the idea of repealing the law.

“I just think that there is some respect for marriage in the common law torts, and that it’s something that I don’t see a need to eliminate,” he said.

Sen. Berger added he anticipates there will be legislation filed in a future session to repeal the law.