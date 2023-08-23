RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A deadline is expected to come and go next week with no action on the state budget, potentially pushing the launch of expanded Medicaid coverage to the end of the year.

State health officials urged lawmakers either to enact the state budget by Sept. 1 or allow Medicaid expansion to go into effect on its own in order for coverage to begin on Oct. 1.

While some Republican lawmakers have continued to hold budget talks this month, they do not anticipate any votes until mid-September at the earliest.

“It’s been delay, delay, delay,” said Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) at a healthcare event Wednesday. “It’s a real concern, and I’m afraid that we are going to be seeing a little more like December or January.”

State Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley said the next opportunity to begin coverage likely would be Dec. 1 or possibly early 2024 if there is further delay in resolving the state budget.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said he spoke with Kinsley recently and remained optimistic North Carolina could move forward sooner than that even if the budget isn’t voted on until after Labor Day.

“My hope is that Oct. 1 will indeed be the date that this happens. I haven’t heard anything to tell me that it won’t happen under there. If it is, then we’ll adjust,” he said.

About 600,000 low-income people are expected to qualify for Medicaid coverage once expansion takes effect.

Some people who are currently being covered due to the COVID-19 public health emergency are losing their coverage now that the emergency is ending. The state is going through a process called redetermination as officials verify who still qualifies for coverage.

Anthony Brooks is among the people who are losing his coverage at the end of this month. He found out earlier this year he makes too much money to qualify – $7 to be exact.

However, once Medicaid expansion takes effect he would get that coverage back.

The issue for him is that he doesn’t have much time to wait. He said a valve in his heart is only pumping about 20% of the blood that it should. Doctors have told him he needs surgery to address the issue. But, the treatments could cost close to $200,000, he said.

“It’s almost like a death sentence,” he said. “I’m not gonna make it. I feel like I’m walking dead. My number’s gonna be coming soon. I’m really stressed.”

Brooks said he needs the surgery within 90 days. He’s appealing the decision to terminate his coverage.

While he still has that coverage, he asked doctors to prescribe him enough medicine to last for the next few months in the hope that he’ll eventually be able to get the surgery he needs.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said one aspect of the budget talks has been how to spend about $1.8 billion the state is poised to receive from the federal government for moving forward with Medicaid expansion.

Some lawmakers in the House proposed a $1 billion plan to fund mental health treatments. However, some in the Senate raised concerns about committing to recurring spending.

“So, for those that have expressed concern about whether we’re going to do expansion, we’re planning to spend the money. So, I think that means we’re going to do the expansion,” said Sen. Berger.