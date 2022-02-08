NC Dems say non-partisan redistricting commission needed to draw election maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As lawmakers prepare to redraw the state’s electoral districts, Democrats say the decades of legal battles over the issue underscores the need for an independent group to draw the districts as opposed to state legislators.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly is preparing to submit new maps for the state’s Congressional and state legislative districts by the end of next week to meet the deadline set by the state Supreme Court, which last week ruled that the previous district maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

“This thing has gotten to where, clearly, we need to start the process to get a neutral group, a disinterested group, a citizens commission,” said Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake County).

Democrats filed a bill last year calling for a proposed constitutional amendment to be put on the ballot for voters to consider that would establish a citizens redistricting commission.

Such calls have come from both parties when they’ve been out of power over the years. When Democrats controlled the General Assembly, Republicans made the same suggestion and filed similar legislation. But, Democrats did not act on that.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) sent out an email to supporters Tuesday calling for a non-partisan redistricting commission.

In a recent interview, CBS 17 asked him about the issue and if he regrets not pushing for that when his party controlled the legislature.

“We should have established a non-partisan, independent redistricting committee. We should have done that,” he said. “Now that we have advances in technology, the legislature can be technologically diabolical about how they draw these districts in an unfair, partisan way.”

Since Republicans took control of the General Assembly in 2011 they have not passed legislation to create such a commission despite their previous support for the idea.

“I think that’s just kind of passing the buck. I think that under our Constitution, it’s very clear. This House and the Senate have the responsibility to redraw districts,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) when asked about that Tuesday.

He referred to the recent effort in states such as Virginia where a new commission failed to agree on district maps.

“If you look at states that have independent commissions, you have some of those that have been deadlocked,” he said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, ten states have commissions with the primary responsibility of drawing a plan for congressional districts. They include: Arizona, Colorado, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington.

Additional states have advisory commissions. Iowa has a unique system where nonpartisan legislative staff draw the maps, according to NCSL.

What’s next in North Carolina?

The trial court judges overseeing the redraw of the state’s electoral districts said Tuesday they plan to appoint an expert to help advise them as the General Assembly works to send new district maps for them to consider by the end of next week.

The Supreme Court set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, to submit proposed maps.

The three-judge panel in Wake County will appoint a Special Master who will be tasked with assisting the judges with reviewing the district maps that the legislature and other parties in the case propose and with developing maps themselves in the event the legislature fails to comply with the Supreme Court’s order by the deadline.

The court asked the parties in the case to submit suggestions as to who should be appointed as Special Master by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Speaker Moore said Tuesday that Republicans will move forward with drawing new maps while they consider whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court on Monday allowed the congressional map drawn by Republicans in Alabama to stand for this year’s election despite a lower court calling for state lawmakers to redraw it to create a second district where Black voters would be in the majority or “close to it.”

That case has some significant differences from the case in North Carolina, which was focused primarily on state constitutional issues.

“We certainly believe that what the U.S. Supreme Court did in this latest decision does give us an opportunity to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s something we’re still looking at,” said Speaker Moore.

He said an appeal, if filed, would not come until after the legislature redraws the maps.

“It particularly depends upon what our courts do,” he said. “I believe we have time to go through this process before we have to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.”