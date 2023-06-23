North Carolina’s leading elections officials told state lawmakers this week her agency needs more money to get ready for upcoming elections.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state’s leading elections officials told state lawmakers this week her agency needs more money to get ready for upcoming elections and raised concerns about Republicans making further changes to state election laws.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, testified before a state House panel about a wide variety of election-related issues on Thursday, including efforts to prevent voter fraud and to implement the state’s voter ID requirement, following a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.

Her agency has requested about $6.5 million in funding to implement voter ID, including to educate voters and poll workers about the requirement. While the House’s version of the state budget included about half of what NCSBE requested, the Senate did not include funding for that request.

“It costs money to run elections. It costs money to be secure and safe in what we do,” she said in an interview. “And, North Carolina is a growing state. We can’t conduct elections on a shoestring, especially when we’re looking at changes in the process as well.”

Republicans are still in negotiations about what will be included in the final version of the state budget, which is not likely to be made public until some time in July at the earliest.

“We are in the middle of budget negotiations right now. It would be premature for me to comment on what might be in the final project for doing that. But, I think we’re in a good place to implement voter ID,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell).

Brinson Bell’s appearance came the same week the Senate passed two bills that would make significant changes to election. One of those bills would restructure the State Board of Elections to be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. If the board deadlocks on whom to appoint as executive director, the legislature would choose that person, potentially someone other than Brinson Bell.

Republicans have criticized a decision in 2020 by the board to settle a lawsuit impacting the rules of the election without involving GOP lawmakers.

The other bill would make a variety of changes to how elections are carried out including making Election Day the deadline for mail-in ballots to arrive at county election boards in order to count.

The House is expected to take up those bills next week.

“It is essential that North Carolinians trust that the contest concluded without interference, tampering or wrongdoing,” said Rep. Jake Johnson (R-Polk). “If people can’t trust the elections process, how can they trust anything else in government?”

During her testimony, Brinson Bell noted that election officials are experiencing harassment and threats to a degree they never have before.

She said it’s contributed to turnover, with there having been 30 election director changes in counties since 2020. She said that means about one-third of the state’s election directors will be leading their agencies through a presidential election for the first time in 2024.

She also raised concerns about potential further changes to election laws.

“We want to succeed. And, yet potentially, we may be looking at situations where at what point do we break?” she asked. “When you make all these changes, how can we even determine what’s effective? You don’t know which things worked and which things didn’t.”