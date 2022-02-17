State lawmakers greenlight revised voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to revised North Carolina redistricting maps — less than 24 hours before the deadline established after the state Supreme Court rejected the last map.

GOP leaders unveiled the new map Thursday morning arguing it should be adopted because of changes made in light of the state Supreme Court’s order and the creation of more competitive districts.

“We believe that this map is highly competitive, that it follows the court’s order, that it will represent the will of the people adopted by the court in the course of the ongoing litigation,” said Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke).

The Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago struck down the previous district maps Republicans drew for Congress and the General Assembly, saying they had illegally gerrymandered them to advantage their party’s candidates.

Based on statewide election results from 2016 and 2020, an analysis the legislature included of the newly proposed Congressional map shows it would likely create six reliably Republican districts, four that are favorable to Democrats and four that are toss-ups.

The competitive races would be in the proposed 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th Congressional districts.

In a tweet, Catawba College political expert Dr. Michael Bitzer called the map “shockingly competitive in several ways.”

The map the court rejected would likely have led to Republicans reliably winning at least 10 of the state’s 14 seats.

“It meets the court’s metrics,” said Daniel. “It’s also one of the most competitive maps in the country, that we think is fair.”

Democrats said since the Supreme Court struck down the previous maps, they’ve been in talks with Republicans to try to reach a compromise. They did not see the proposed Congressional map until the public did Thursday morning.

“We just can’t get the attitude out of these folks’ minds that trying to get an unfair advantage is unfair,” said Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake County). “There are ways to do it that keeps you from doing this kind of gerrymander, which is a continuation of the reason that brought us here.”

The Senate also approved the new district map for its chamber’s 50 seats, which Democrats also all voted against.

“What we are doing in passing this map today is sticking our finger up toward the courts,” Sen. Blue said during a debate Thursday.

Blue added he’s looking “to the court to provide a legal remedy.”

The General Assembly has until 5 p.m. Friday to submit the revised maps to a three-judge panel in Wake County to consider.

If the judges reject the maps, they could instead adopt maps proposed by other parties in the lawsuit. They have also hired three experts, known as Special Masters, to advise them on what maps to approve and potentially drawing maps themselves. Any maps that are approved could also be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The two parties were able to come to an agreement on the new districts for the state House of Representatives, approving that map Wednesday night in a 115-5 vote.

The Congressional map the Republicans drew makes significant changes to a district immediately to the west of Charlotte where U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) said he planned to run. Instead of being a safe Republican seat, it would now be one of the most competitive in the state.

Cawthorn said last fall he would move from his current district that covers the western-most counties to run there instead. State House Speaker Tim Moore (R) said after that he was no longer considering a run for Congress and would instead seek re-election to the state House.

If the map Republicans have drafted is actually approved, it could cause both of them to reassess their plans.