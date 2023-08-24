RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Thursday he’ll veto a bill that would make Election Day the deadline for mail-in ballots, accusing Republicans of waging an “all-out assault on the right to vote.”

The legislature passed the bill along party lines last week.

“This attack has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with keeping and gaining power,” Cooper said in a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) Thursday morning.

Under current law, mail-in ballots count as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day and make it to the election office within three days of the election. The bill eliminates that three-day grace period, which was established in 2009 on a bipartisan basis.

The legislation also establishes rights of election observers at polling sites, bans private money to fund elections and establishes a pilot program to verify voters’ signatures on mail-in ballots, among a variety of other provisions.

“If you’re a young person, Republicans really don’t want you to vote. If you’re a college student away from home, Republicans really don’t want you to vote. If you’re Black or brown, Republicans really don’t want you to vote,” said Cooper. “They’ve done their research and they know when and how you vote. And, they know you aren’t as likely to vote for them.”

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said the General Assembly will vote to override the governor soon and pushed back on the governor’s comments.

“All of those statements are simply patently false. With all due respect, when someone can’t argue the facts of the bill they make up other things,” said Speaker Moore. “We want them to vote. We want them to have a photo ID. We want folks who live in the state, who are state residents, we want that.”

A spokesperson for Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) described Cooper’s video as a “blatant audition tape for the Biden-Harris administration.”

Republicans have attempted to eliminate the grace period since the 2020 election when former President Donald Trump sowed doubt about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots as an unprecedented number of people sought to use that voting method amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That year, state election officials settled a lawsuit brought by a Democratic attorney that extended the grace period to nine days. Republican legislators were angered that they were not involved in the settlement.

In 2020, data from the NC State Board of Elections shows that 13,669 mail-in votes from civilians came in during the nine-day grace period allowed that year. Of those, 11,635 came in the first three days.

Republicans point out 30 other states set Election Day as the deadline for mail-in ballots. Additionally, they say voters will adjust their behavior to meet the new deadline.

Cooper also vowed to veto a separate bill, which has not passed yet. It would make state and local election boards evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Those boards are currently majority Democratic because the governor is a Democrat.

The legislature also would take the power to appoint people to those boards from the governor, a move critics say would be unconstitutional.

While Republicans argue the split boards would lead to more bipartisanship, Democrats say it’ll lead to gridlock in today’s politically polarized environment.

Speaker Moore said lawmakers are still discussing details of the legislation.

“I like the idea of the legislative branch, closest to the people, making that decision. And, you make it even. You give the Democrats and the Republicans both an equal number of appointments and you see where it goes,” he said.

Gov. Cooper also mentioned the involvement of attorney Cleta Mitchell in the drafting of the legislation. Mitchell worked for former President Donald Trump and was on the call he made to election officials in Georgia where he asked them to “find” votes for him. She has not been charged in that case.

Republicans acknowledge meeting with her but say she did not write the legislation they ultimately approved.