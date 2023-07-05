RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gun rights group is calling on Republican legislative leaders to revive an effort to eliminate the state’s concealed carry permit requirement after a bill stalled this spring.

Grass Roots North Carolina recently wrote to Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), urging them to pass a bill that would make it optional for people to obtain concealed carry permits and lower the age to carry concealed to 18.

Earlier this year, Republicans eliminated the state’s pistol purchase permit requirement, but GRNC leaders said lawmakers should go further.

“It was certainly not the Framers’ intention that a governmental permission slip be required to carry firearms, concealed or otherwise,” writes Paul Valone, president of Grass Roots North Carolina, in a letter to Sen. Berger.

The concealed carry bill passed two House committees in May and was scheduled for a vote in the House when it was abruptly pulled from the calendar.

The same day, Sen. Berger questioned whether the bill should move forward.

“We have passed a substantial bill dealing with some concerns about the Second Amendment,” he said at the time. “I just don’t know if there’s a need for us to delve into additional issues dealing with guns.”

Under the bill, people would be able to carry a concealed handgun without going through the permitting process, that includes fingerprinting as well as checking someone’s criminal history and mental health. There would still be a training requirement.

27 other states have enacted a similar law.

People could still choose to obtain a permit to carry concealed in other states that still require a permit.

Though a deadline passed in May for bills to pass out of either the House or Senate to remain viable for the rest of the session, Grass Roots North Carolina says lawmakers could add an appropriation to the bill to keep its prospects alive.

“Gun rights voters in North Carolina helped elect the two supermajorities that we have in the legislature right now,” said Andy Stevens, director of legislative affairs for Grass Roots North Carolina. “While we have supermajorities, we do still have squeamish legislators within the caucus. And, those are always subject to review by our organization.”

While the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association supported eliminating the pistol purchase requirement, the group opposed eliminating the concealed carry permit requirement.

“This bill would allow folks themselves to determine if they’re capable of carrying a concealed weapon,” Marie Evitt, who is with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, told a House committee earlier this year. “The sheriffs now have professionally trained staff who have difficulty determining that sometimes.”

Grass Roots North Carolina has sued sheriffs’ offices who they said have been too slow to issue permits, including Mecklenburg County.

Gerald Givens Jr., who is on the board of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, warned it could make communities less safe.

“I think that it would make our society more dangerous if we were to remove the concealed carry weapons permit,” he said. “We want to make sure that there are going to be people who are serving us at the legislature who understand if we can’t be safe, it’s impossible for us to be free.”