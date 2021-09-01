NC House passes bill that affects how racism and history are taught; now heads to Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina House passed a bill Wednesday impacting how racism and history are talked about in classrooms, as Republicans accuse some teachers of trying to indoctrinate kids.
The House passed House Bill 324 by a 61-41 vote and it now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
The Senate passed the bill Aug. 26 by a 25-17 vote that was strictly on party lines
The vote comes as Republican-led legislatures across the country take action on bills related to critical race theory.
This story will be updated as it develops.