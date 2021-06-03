NC House passes bill to end federal $300 boost to unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives on Thursday voted to pass a bill that would end the additional $300 in unemployment insurance provided by the federal government.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

NC House Republicans move to end federal $300 boost to unemployment benefits

Senate Bill 116 would withdraw North Carolina from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement. It would end the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit 30 days after becoming law.

The bill would also forgive taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits people received last year. The federal government has already done the same.

The bill would also forgive taxes on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Loan forgiveness is currently treated as income.

House Speaker Tim Moore also amended the bill to now include $250 million for child care costs using funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.