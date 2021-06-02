NC House Republicans move to end federal $300 boost to unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican lawmakers in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday moved to end the additional $300 in unemployment insurance provided by the federal government.

Senate Bill 116 would withdraw North Carolina from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation agreement. It would end the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit 30 days after becoming law.

The bill would also forgive taxes on the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits people received last year. The federal government has already done the same.

The bill would also forgive taxes on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Loan forgiveness is currently treated as income.

There could be a vote on the bill in the House as soon as Thursday.