NC House votes to pass budget; will conference with Senate before sending to Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina House voted 72-41 Thursday afternoon to pass its version of the state budget.

This was the third reading of the House’s version of the budget.

The House will conference with the Senate next to try to reconcile differences and put together a bill to send to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The budget plan includes one-time bonuses and pay raises for educators.

K-12 teachers would see raises of 5.5 percent on average over the next two years. It also contains some provisions educators have wanted to see for years, including eliminating the requirement that teachers pay $50 to help hire a substitute when they take a personal day and restoring the salary boost for teachers with master’s degrees.