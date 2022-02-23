RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina judges have accepted the revised state House and Senate district maps passed by lawmakers last week.

But the judges rejected the revised Congressional map and instead adopted a plan proposed by the Special Masters in the case.

A panel of three trial judges was ordered to approve new redistricting plans that the legislature voted for last week or adopt different lines by midday Wednesday. Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court’s Democratic majority rejected the electoral maps Republicans passed last fall, saying they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit the GOP.

Republican State House Speaker Tim Moore said he planned to appeal the decision with regard to the Congressional map.

“Today’s ruling is nothing short of egregious. The trial court’s decision to impose a map drawn by anyone other than the legislature is simply unconstitutional and an affront to every North Carolina voter whose representation would be determined by unelected, partisan activists,” he said in a statement. “Let me (be) clear: this court has effectively taken a hammer to our state constitution and the rule of law, and I will appeal this ruling with respect to the congressional map immediately on behalf of the voters.”

Parties involved in the case have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file appeals.

The maps approved Wednesday would help Democrats win more seats than they would have under the maps Republicans previously approved.

The website Dave’s Redistricting Analysis found the Congressional map adopted by the court likely creates seven Republican seats, six Democratic seats and one toss-up seat.

North Carolina is gaining a 14th U.S. House seat due to population growth. The current partisan breakdown of the state’s Congressional delegation is eight Republicans and five Democrats.

“I think Democrats have to be extraordinarily happy with some safe seats and some competitive seats that could produce some wins,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan. “This is a much more favorable map for Democrats.”

Under the court’s map, Democrats likely would pick up a seat in Charlotte. Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning also would have an easier time winning re-election than under the maps previously approved by Republicans.

When they made revisions to the Congressional map last week, Republicans argued that it included four competitive districts, which is unusual as other states have worked to reduce the number of competitive districts.

In the map the court adopted, the most competitive district extends from southern Wake County to include Johnston County and parts of Wilson and Harnett counties. Democrats have a one-point advantage in that district, according to Dave’s Redistricting Analysis.

The court upheld the revised maps the General Assembly drew for the state House and state Senate.

Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement on the state House map last week. However, they remained at odds over the Senate districts.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) released a statement on the decision saying the Senate map was the “worst of the bunch.”

“Today’s decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional State Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch. That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice in our democracy. Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps.”

GOV. ROY COOPER (D)

Candidate filing will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday under the new boundaries for the May 17 primary unless there’s an appeal that delays things.