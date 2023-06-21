RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Legislation limiting how doctors treat transgender children and how gender identity is taught in schools moved forward in the North Carolina legislature Wednesday as Republicans aim to enact a series of bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would prohibit gender identity, sexuality and sexual activity from being part of the curriculum in kindergarten through 4th grade. Additionally, teachers would have to notify parents if a child changes the name or pronouns they use.

The House Education Committee approved the bill without hearing public comment, leading to an outcry from people opposed to the legislation who worry it will lead to the “forced outing” of children.

Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg), who was chairing the meeting, said there wasn’t enough time for public comment and told the crowd, “You are out of line.”

The vote came soon after the Senate Health Care Committee advanced a different bill that would prohibit medical professionals from performing surgical gender transition procedures on minors and prescribing, providing or dispensing puberty-blocking drugs or cross-sex hormones to minors, with some exceptions. State funds could not be used for those treatments either.

“The state does have a right to protect our citizens. And, we want to make sure that this process, they’re going through every avenue to make sure we’re doing the right thing for our children,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth).

If the bill becomes law, medical professionals could lose their licenses if they violate it. They could also be sued by people who underwent any of those procedures as minors.

Democrats pointed out that on Tuesday, a federal judge in Arkansas struck down a similar law in that state, saying it violated the rights of transgender people as well as medical professionals.

Some transgender people spoke against the North Carolina bill Wednesday, arguing it could lead to increased suicide rates among transgender youth.

“You are attacking children. And, the hatred that you have for my community, people like me, is suffocating this room,” said Ellie Isley, of Kannapolis.

The state House of Representatives was also scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a bill that would prohibit the use of public healthcare facilities, including those within the UNC system, from performing gender transition surgeries on minors or providing puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

The House is also expected to act in the next few days on a bill the Senate passed this week to restrict transgender females from competing on women’s sports teams.