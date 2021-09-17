North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges have struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law.

Read the final judgment and order

Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared on Friday that the December 2018 law is unconstitutional.

The judges barred its enforcement, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power.

The majority’s decision is now likely headed to a state appeals court. With two other pending lawsuits, it’s looking more unlikely that a voter ID mandate for in-person and absentee balloting will happen in the 2022 elections.

A previous ID law was struck down five years ago.