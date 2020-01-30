Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg unveils Super Bowl ad focused on combating gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democrat Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign released its Super Bowl ad Thursday, which highlights gun violence in America.

Based on advertising rates for Sunday’s game, it’s estimated the campaign will spend $10 million to air its minute-long ad. President Donald Trump’s campaign has made a similar ad buy and is expected to debut the ad by the end of the week.

Bloomberg’s ad makes no mention of President Trump, instead focusing on the story of a young man who died due to gun violence and Bloomberg’s record of advocating for gun reform.

The ad features the story of George Kemp Jr. His mom, Calandrian Kemp, talks about her son’s dreams of one day playing in the NFL and the day he was shot and killed at the age of 20.

It goes on to mention how Bloomberg co-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns. The group later merged with Moms Demand Action and became Everytown for Gun Safety.

About halfway through the ad, it cites the statistic that 2,900 children die in the U.S. every year from gun violence, which includes homicides and suicides.

That number is significantly higher than others CBS 17 found describing the same issue.

For example, the Brady Campaign, which also works to prevent gun violence, says it’s actually 1,488 children each year.

CBS 17 found the discrepancy comes down to how you define child.

Both numbers come from taking a five-year average of the most recent data (between 2013 to 2017) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Brady Campaign’s figure includes children between the ages of one and 17.

When you add in adult teens who are 18 and 19 you end up with the higher number cited in Bloomberg’s ad, which the Brady Campaign notes is an age group with a “high number of gun injuries.”

Either way you calculate the data, CBS 17 found that when you compare 2013 to 2017, there was about a 40 percent increase in gun-related deaths among people under 20.

In an email to CBS 17, Dr. Kyleanne Hunter with the Brady Campaign said, “The numbers should appall us. There are common-sense solutions that can reduce these tragic events, including suicide by gun and the often under-reported incidents of accidental shootings. Simple fixes such as safe storage practices and basic gun safety mechanisms that help to stop what we term as ‘family fire,’ or incidents where family guns result in tragedy. It’s vital we look at this issue directly. If we can save one child’s life, it’s a victory.”

Bloomberg’s campaign says the ad is meant to highlight a crisis in our country, which he’s made a key part of his platform.