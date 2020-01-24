Raleigh’s Women’s March looks to protect the future

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, organizers of the Women’s March in Raleigh are preparing for a large crowd to gather Sunday afternoon at the General Assembly to advocate for “communities under attack.”

“Our government has yet to fulfill its promise of a nation where all people are truly free and equal,” said Molly Rivera, a co-emcee of the event. “Their power, it comes from us. It comes from the people.”

The first march in 2017 attracted more than 10,000 people in downtown Raleigh and took place the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Rivera attended the rally that occurred that day in Washington, which is among the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

“That feels like ages ago,” she said. “We are still here fighting for basic rights, particularly here in North Carolina.”

Women Mobilize NC is organizing this weekend’s event and is not affiliated with the national Women’s March organization.

The theme of this year’s march is “Women Protecting the Future.”

Organizers plan to highlight a range of issues including: bigotry, sexism, Islamophobia and abortion.

On Friday, Trump became the first sitting president to attend and speak at the March for Life in Washington.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you. And, we are fighting for those who have no voice. And, we will win,” he told the crowd.

During Raleigh’s march, people will have an opportunity to register to vote. North Carolina’s primary is coming up on March 3.

“For me, personally, I’m rarely very political. I made a big mistake in 2016 keeping my opinions to myself, but I’m not sitting on my hands anymore,” said Erin Terry.

The crowd will gather at 12:30 p.m. outside the General Assembly building.

At 1 p.m., they’ll march on North Wilmington Street, circling around to North Salisbury Street and ending at Halifax Mall.

A variety of speakers will address the crowd, including some Democratic candidates on the ballot in March.

