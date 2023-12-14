RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson formally got on the ballot Thursday in North Carolina’s race for governor following a fundraiser this week at Mar-a-Lago where former President Donald Trump praised Robinson’s speeches and described him as “better than Martin Luther King (Jr).”

Robinson, who was first elected in 2020, has been a staunch supporter of Trump.

In a video of the event shared on Facebook, Trump said of Robinson, “I think he’s gonna go down as one of the great leaders in our country.”

Trump talked about seeing Robinson speak and said, “And then I said, you know what, I think you’re better than Dr. Martin Luther King. And, I wasn’t sure if he was happy about that because Dr. Martin Luther King was great. And, I think he didn’t like that comparison but he accepted it.”

On Thursday, Robinson reacted to that statement, saying, “Those are some big shoes to fill, big shoes to fill. But, he has a lot of confidence in us. I took it as a compliment. But, I certainly don’t believe it myself. You’d have to be an awful big giant to fill those shoes because knowing what I know about him and the history thereof, those are big shoes to fill.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who is one of Robinson’s opponents in the GOP primary, responded to Trump’s statement in a post on X.

“Looking at his remarks, he seems unaware that he’s endorsing a lawless, AWOL individual who denies the Holocaust, hates women and continues to fleece the taxpayers and donors of North Carolina,” Folwell posted.

Polling has consistently shown Robinson dominates the GOP field in the gubernatorial primary. A recent poll by East Carolina University showed 34 percent of likely primary voters choosing him. Attorney Bill Graham was at 8 percent, Folwell was at 7 percent and former state Sen. Andy Wells was at 3 percent. Meanwhile, 49 percent of voters said they’re undecided.

That same poll showed Trump enjoys support from 63 percent of primary voters in the presidential race.

Graham made a late entry into the race, announcing his campaign in October and committing $5 million. He soon began running ads focusing on issues like local taxes on food, the fentanyl crisis and parental involvement in education.

“I’m the only one that’s the outsider here. I’m the only job creator in this race. I’m the only business creator. I’ve built businesses. I’ve hired people. I’ve created jobs. Robinson has created controversy,” said Graham.

Graham criticized Robinson for missing State Board of Education meetings and state Senate sessions, where he presides as lieutenant governor.

“He’s not who you think he is. He’s not what he appears to be,” Graham said.

Robinson refuses to participate in a debate with his primary opponents.

“I’m not gonna allow those guys to use me to get a stage. It’s clear what Bill Graham is, and I hate to say this, he’s an ambulance chaser who sued farmers here in North Carolina. Now, he thinks he wants to be the governor,” Robinson said Thursday.

Last week, Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis told the conservative publication National Review that he’s backing Graham in the race.

Tillis said in that interview, “But (Robinson) has virtually no legislative experience, very little business experience. We’re a very, very important state and we have to have people with that kind of experience, I think, to continue this track record that we’ve had since Republicans took control of North Carolina when I became speaker. And so for those reasons, I’ve decided to support Bill.”

Robinson reacted to that on X soon after, calling Tillis “North Carolina’s Mitt Romney.”

Asked about it Thursday, Robinson said, “Some of the things that Sen. Tillis has stood for, quite frankly, are in direct opposition to the things that we believe in. Yes, it was quite disappointing to see that. But, he has a right to do it and if he wants to do that, that’s his business.”

On the Democratic side, the frontrunner in the race is Atty. Gen. Josh Stein who has made abortion access a key issue as part of his platform.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted a new law this year restricting abortion after 12 weeks, allowing exceptions for rape, incest, protecting the mother’s life and life-limiting fetal abnormalities. Stein says he believes Republicans will enact further restrictions with Robinson as governor.

Robinson in the past has called abortion “murder” but has since backed off the idea of supporting a total ban.

CBS 17 asked Graham where he stands on that issue and whether there should be further changes to state law.

“I’m pro-life. And, I applaud the General Assembly for having dealt with that issue in a compassionate way. And, I think it’s a settled issue. And, I support the law,” he said.

Robinson also says he’s against a proposal to legalize more casinos in the state. But, he announced that position only after it became clear in September that plan would not move forward as part of the state budget.

As for Graham, he declined to say directly if he supports or opposes it.

“I think a lot of (the criticism) was about process and not about substance,” Graham said. “I’ll let the General Assembly deal with that. My focus is gonna be on running for governor and bringing jobs.”