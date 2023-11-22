RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For Cassandra Brooks, next week will mark a milestone.

After years of political battles, North Carolina will formally expand Medicaid coverage to more than half a million low-income people. State officials say at least 300,000 of them will gain that coverage immediately on Dec. 1.

Brooks described it as a “prayer answered.”

She owns Little Believer’s Academy, which has childcare centers in Wake and Johnston counties.

She spent years advocating for state lawmakers to approve Medicaid expansion. It became personal for her after two of her teachers died due to conditions that went untreated because they couldn’t pay for them.

Brooks offered health insurance to employees, but she says many of them could not afford it.

“People need healthcare. We need mental health support. Let’s do it all over the nation,” she said.

Starting Dec. 1, single adults making up to $20,120 a year will qualify for Medicaid. The income threshold goes up to $41,400 for a family of four.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he’s met with community leaders across the state that his administration worked with during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been trained on how to reach people who may be eligible for coverage and how to help them apply.

“We’ve been working with technology trying to connect with a lot of other programs that provide some healthcare to people to try to determine if they would indeed qualify,” he said. “So, this is an important day for the people of North Carolina, and I’m just excited about getting started on this journey.”

In 2022, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and other top Republicans in that chamber publicly backed the idea of expanding Medicaid after years of opposition. House leaders supported the plan this year, but expansion was tied to the state budget being enacted, which did not occur until October.

Some Republicans remained opposed to the idea, concerned about the long-term cost of the program and the need for more providers of healthcare.

The federal government is giving North Carolina a one-time incentive of about $1.6 billion, which state lawmakers had broad discretion to decide how to spend. It’ll be used in a variety of ways, including to help build a new children’s hospital and to fund mental health services. But, some of the money is also going to projects unrelated to healthcare, such as a Civil War museum in Fayetteville.

Brooks said she thinks a combination of the incentive from the federal government, the worsening mental health crisis and challenges in the job market all contributed to state leaders moving forward with expansion.

“This will help business because when you have healthy people, they can go to work. If you don’t have healthy people, they can’t go to work,” she said.

She’s written a book “From Solace to Strength” based on her experience as she pushes for leaders in the 10 remaining states that have not expanded Medicaid to take that step.