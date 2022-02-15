State representative releases draft of Republicans’ NC congressional map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina state representative on Tuesday posted a draft of a new congressional map drafted by Republicans.

Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) posted a photo of the map draft Tuesday night.

Draft of NC congressional map released by Rep. Destin Hall on Feb. 15, 2022.

The North Carolina Supreme Court had struck down the previous congressional redistricting map on Feb. 4. By a 4-3 decision – with the justices who are registered Democrats making up the majority – the state’s highest court directed the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw the plans by Feb. 18 and provide an explanation of how they calculated the partisan fairness of the new boundaries.

The court’s Feb. 4 decision reversed a ruling last month from a panel of three trial judges that let the maps stand, and declared partisan gerrymandering found in the redistricting approved by the legislature in November violated several provisions in the North Carolina Constitution. They include the right to free elections, freedom of speech and equal protections of citizens.

The ruling was a major victory for state and national Democrats and their allies who had invested greatly in overturning the maps. It could also make it harder for Republicans to retake control of the U.S. House this fall. A group associated with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee – led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder – supported a bloc of voters who sued.