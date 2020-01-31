Trump, Bloomberg to air multi-million dollar campaign ads during Super Bowl LIV

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In between chicken wings and slices of pizza, the battle for the White House will play out in the middle of the Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg are both spending millions of dollars to run nation-wide ads during the game, an unprecedented move.

President Trump’s ad looks back at the last three years, trying to make the case that he’s helped Americans to be better off financially.

It points out the country is seeing its “best wage growth in a decade.” This is based on data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

It shows the pay rates for people in the bottom 25 percent of wage earners was up by 4.5 percent last November compared to the previous year.

Ernie Tedeschi, an economist writing in the New York Times, points out this is in part due to states raising their minimum wages, which is something the federal government has not done since 2009. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 29 states and Washington D.C. have a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum. North Carolina’s minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum wage.

Trump’s ad also points out unemployment in the U.S. has hit a 49-year-low. It reached 3.5 percent in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a level the country has not seen since 1969.

The unemployment rate has been on a downward trend since 2009, when it peaked at 10 percent during the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Trump also calls attention to unemployment among African-Americans and Hispanics reaching new lows during his term.

A key question is how much voters will credit him and his policies for that.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll earlier this month found 51 percent of black Americans believe Trump deserves “hardly any” credit. Twenty-six percent said he deserves “only some,” while 11 percent say “a good amount” and 9 percent say “a great deal.” Click here to view more details.

The president will unveil another ad Sunday night that the public won’t see until then.

The Trump and Bloomberg campaigns are spending more than $10 million each to reach voters on Sunday.

CBS 17 took a closer look at Mike Bloomberg’s super bowl ad on Thursday and its focus on gun reform.