RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost six years after Hurricane Matthew devastated her community, Viola Ryals Figueroa is still living in a trailer near her mother’s home waiting for it to be repaired.

“My husband unfortunately dropped dead in the FEMA trailer that we were living in,” she said. “My mother will be 77 in two weeks. I’ve had two heart attacks and a stroke from shouldering this for my mom.”

The hurricane brought historic flooding to Goldsboro and many other parts of eastern North Carolina.

But all these years later, she can’t understand why it’s taking so long to get the home repaired and rebuilt.

“They’re just passing the buck,” she said.

State lawmakers held a hearing about the issue Wednesday, which is also the fourth anniversary of when Hurricane Florence made landfall. That storm also brought historic flooding to the eastern part of the state, devastating some of the same communities that had just been impacted by Matthew two years earlier.

The federal government has allocated about $780 million for the state to respond to those storms and help families recover.

The state set up the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage that process, but the leader of that agency acknowledged Wednesday that process has been too slow.

“Let’s be frank. We know why we are here. This recovery is not going as you want it to go. It is not going as I want it to go. It is certainly not going as the families sitting behind me and out in eastern North Carolina want it to go. And, that is on me,” Laura Hogshead said, the director of NCORR. I am not in any way shirking that responsibility. These are my decisions. These are my staffing decisions. These are my policy decisions. And, that is on me.”

Hogshead said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem, noting challenges with securing contractors to do the work and the trouble those contractors are having in getting the supplies they need.

Republicans in the General Assembly criticized NCORR’s handling of the situation.

“Everything going on is completely unacceptable to this point. Everything that your agency has done thus far is unacceptable. And, we need to do more to help these folks,” Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) said. “The excuse that the pandemic has caused the backlog is quite ridiculous.”

Hogshead said the agency has made several changes aimed at simplifying the qualifying process for homeowners and for contractors to be eligible to participate and be paid as well. Additionally, she said the agency is bringing its case management services in-house instead of contracting with vendors.

NCORR has received 4,197 applications. Among those, 789 of those projects are completed.

Hogshead said for 1,146 of them, the agency is still trying to find a contractor to take on the project or they’re waiting for the contractor to begin.

“So, we’re walking a fine line here. We want more but we have to hold them to timeframes. And, the more timeframes we build in, the fewer that want to work with us,” she said.

Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) highlighted situations where people have died waiting for this situation to be resolved.

He asked Hogshead, “What would you say to the families that have to wait and never get to go home? What would you say to them?”

She replied, “Sir, there’s nothing I could say to them.”

“You’re exactly right,” Jones said.

Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Sampson County) said the committee plans to reconvene in about 90 days, adding he wants to see more progress but is skeptical that will happen.

“These could have been avoided if NCORR just would have focused on helping our citizens instead of trying to win imaginary bureaucratic gold stars,” he said. “And now we’re in a hole so deep that quite frankly, I don’t think you or your staff can dig your way out of it.”

Mary Scott Winstead, a spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper (D) emailed this statement about the hearing:

“The Governor is committed to helping communities recover from historic natural disasters and families to return home as quickly as possible and since 2017, state recovery programs have invested hundreds of millions of dollars and with our partners repaired or rebuilt more than 10,000 homes as well as many roads, bridges and community and commercial buildings. While labor and supply chain shortages have presented new challenges, NCORR, the disaster recovery staff at the Office of State and Budget Management and the entire administration continue to work to rebuild homes and find temporary safe lodging for displaced families.”

Viola Ryals Figueroa said she thinks more needs to be done.

“As the former administration said, you’re fired, you’re fired. Get people in there that can do this job,” she said.